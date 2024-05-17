21-Year-Old Woman Killed In Muskogee County Crash

Thursday, May 16th 2024, 8:00 pm
A 21-year-old woman died in a Muskogee County crash on Thursday, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Hailey Fairchilds was transported to a local hospital where she died.
It happened just after 4 p.m. on OK-2 and Zenith in Warner, according to OHP.
OHP said Fairchilds was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
May 16th, 2024
April 15th, 2024
April 10th, 2024
May 18th, 2024
May 18th, 2024
May 18th, 2024