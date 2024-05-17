21-Year-Old Woman Killed In Muskogee County Crash

A 21-year-old woman died in a Muskogee County crash on Thursday, authorities say.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Hailey Fairchilds was transported to a local hospital where she died.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on OK-2 and Zenith in Warner, according to OHP.

OHP said Fairchilds was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.