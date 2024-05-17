Broken Arrow Police Encourage People To Lock Their Cars After Shots Fired From Stolen Gun Near Rooster Days Festival

Some teens got into a fight near the Rooster Days festival in Broken Arrow Thursday night, and police said that led to shots being fired at some apartments across the street. One woman recounted some of the events leading up to the gunfire.

What sounded like a fun night of rides and fair food turned into chaos for those at this year's Rooster Days festival.

"We had just gone into the gates and we had seen a bunch of kids, there was a lot of noise coming behind," said Shelly Ventura, a new resident in Broken Arrow.

Ventura said this was her family's first time at the festival. She said she wasn't sure what was happening inside, but she overheard what some other kids had said, "they're over there trying to fight us coming in," she heard some kids say.

Broken Arrow Police said the kids then left the festival, and that's when they heard the gunshots coming from the Carlyle Apartments across the street.

"We had several officers that were inside working security when they heard the gunshots and immediately sprinted to the area where they heard the gunshots," said Captain Josh McCoy.

Captain McCoy said police arrested the juvenile who had the gun, and that this person had been in trouble before.

"They're known auto burglars in the city of Broken Arrow. We have dealt with them, they have been arrested before," Captain McCoy said.

He said these kids never would have gotten their hands on a gun if vehicles were locked.

"You should always take caution in the day that we live in, not to leave your property out, exposed, something that could be stolen, and create a crime of opportunity for someone who just happens to be walking through your neighborhood in the middle of the night," said Captain McCoy.

As for Shelly, she said she was thankful for the quick police response and planned to head back to the festival for the rest of the weekend.

"I know it can happen anywhere, so it's not completely surprising, but it's really wonderful that the police are right there to take care of it and jump on it," she said.

Nobody was injured from the shots being fired. Broken Arrow Police said they were not searching people before entering the festival, but they would have officers stationed at the entrances and throughout the festival.