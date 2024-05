Tulsa Police said they took a juvenile into custody for questioning after a brief standoff on Friday.

By: News On 6

It happened at the River West Apartments near West 21st and Southwest Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the 17-year-old was wanted for armed robbery.

They said he tried to hide, so officers secured the scene and eventually got him to come out.