Cowgirl Softball Downs Northern Colorado, 6-0

By: OSU Athletics

Lexi Kilfoyl and Ivy Rosenberry combined to pitch and shutout and lead the No. 5 seed Oklahoma State softball team to a 6-0 victory over Northern Colorado Friday at Cowgirl Stadium.

The win improves the Cowgirls to 45-10, while the loss drops the Bears to 27-25. Oklahoma State moves to 16-1 in its last 17 postseason games in Cowgirl Stadium.

Rosie Davis jumpstarted the Cowgirls with an RBI double in the first inning.

Oklahoma State added a pair of runs in the third inning on a solo home run from Jilyen Poullard and an RBI single from Davis. The home run was Poullard's fifth in the last six games.

In the sixth, a two-run double from Poullard and an RBI single from Lexi McDonald pushed the Cowgirl lead to 6-0.

Offensively, OSU was led by Davis (3-for-3 with two RBIs) and Poullard (2-for-4 with three RBIs).

In the circle, Kilfoyl improved to 22-3, retiring all 15 hitters she faced. Rosenberry hurled two scoreless innings in relief. The Cowgirls carried a perfect game into the final out of the ballgame before back-to-back infield singles by the Bears. UNC pitcher Erin Caviness fell to 17-9 on the year.

OSU faces Kentucky at noon tomorrow in the second round of the Stillwater Regional.

