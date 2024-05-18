Cowgirl Softball Downs Northern Colorado, 6-0

Friday, May 17th 2024, 8:44 pm
Lexi Kilfoyl and Ivy Rosenberry combined to pitch and shutout and lead the No. 5 seed Oklahoma State softball team to a 6-0 victory over Northern Colorado Friday at Cowgirl Stadium.
The win improves the Cowgirls to 45-10, while the loss drops the Bears to 27-25. Oklahoma State moves to 16-1 in its last 17 postseason games in Cowgirl Stadium.
Rosie Davis jumpstarted the Cowgirls with an RBI double in the first inning.
Oklahoma State added a pair of runs in the third inning on a solo home run from Jilyen Poullard and an RBI single from Davis. The home run was Poullard's fifth in the last six games.
In the sixth, a two-run double from Poullard and an RBI single from Lexi McDonald pushed the Cowgirl lead to 6-0.
Offensively, OSU was led by Davis (3-for-3 with two RBIs) and Poullard (2-for-4 with three RBIs).
In the circle, Kilfoyl improved to 22-3, retiring all 15 hitters she faced. Rosenberry hurled two scoreless innings in relief. The Cowgirls carried a perfect game into the final out of the ballgame before back-to-back infield singles by the Bears. UNC pitcher Erin Caviness fell to 17-9 on the year.
OSU faces Kentucky at noon tomorrow in the second round of the Stillwater Regional.
For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on Twitter and @osusoftball on Instagram.
May 17th, 2024
May 18th, 2024
May 4th, 2024
May 19th, 2024
May 19th, 2024