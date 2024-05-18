Cowgirl Softball Downs Northern Colorado, 6-0

Lexi Kilfoyl and Ivy Rosenberry combined to pitch and shutout and lead the No. 5 seed Oklahoma State softball team to a 6-0 victory over Northern Colorado Friday at Cowgirl Stadium. 

Friday, May 17th 2024, 8:44 pm

By: OSU Athletics


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Lexi Kilfoyl and Ivy Rosenberry combined to pitch and shutout and lead the No. 5 seed Oklahoma State softball team to a 6-0 victory over Northern Colorado Friday at Cowgirl Stadium. 

The win improves the Cowgirls to 45-10, while the loss drops the Bears to 27-25. Oklahoma State moves to 16-1 in its last 17 postseason games in Cowgirl Stadium. 

Rosie Davis jumpstarted the Cowgirls with an RBI double in the first inning. 

Oklahoma State added a pair of runs in the third inning on a solo home run from Jilyen Poullard and an RBI single from Davis. The home run was Poullard's fifth in the last six games. 

In the sixth, a two-run double from Poullard and an RBI single from Lexi McDonald pushed the Cowgirl lead to 6-0. 

Offensively, OSU was led by Davis (3-for-3 with two RBIs) and Poullard (2-for-4 with three RBIs). 

In the circle, Kilfoyl improved to 22-3, retiring all 15 hitters she faced. Rosenberry hurled two scoreless innings in relief. The Cowgirls carried a perfect game into the final out of the ballgame before back-to-back infield singles by the Bears. UNC pitcher Erin Caviness fell to 17-9 on the year. 

OSU faces Kentucky at noon tomorrow in the second round of the Stillwater Regional. 

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on Twitter and @osusoftball on Instagram.

﻿
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 17th, 2024

May 18th, 2024

May 5th, 2024

May 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 19th, 2024

May 19th, 2024

May 19th, 2024

May 19th, 2024