Sooners, Cowgirls Softball Advance To Super Regionals

In Stillwater, the Cowgirls faced Michigan and came away with a 4-1 victory. The Sooners had a rematch with Oregon, who they defeated Saturday, and advanced with a 3-2 win.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

The Sooners and Cowgirls both swept their respective regional tournaments on Sunday, advancing each to the Super Regionals.

In Stillwater, the Cowgirls faced Michigan and came away with a 4-1 victory. The Sooners had a rematch with Oregon, who they defeated Saturday, and advanced with a 3-2 win.

The Cowgirls host a best-of-3 Super Regional against either Villanova or Arizona. The Sooners will host the winner of Florida State and Auburn.

The winners of the Super Regional series advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

﻿