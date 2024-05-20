Music Monday: Oak Ridge Boys, Tracy Lawrence, Jamey Johnson & More Coming To Tulsa

This Monday morning we caught up with our friend Hoot Owl from Big Country 99.5 to talk about some of the upcoming country concerts coming to the Tulsa area this summer.

By: News On 6

This Monday morning we caught up with our friend Hoot Owl from Big Country 99.5 to talk about some of the upcoming country concerts coming to the Tulsa area this summer.

Here's a rundown of some of the shows on the way: