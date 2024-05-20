Music Monday: Oak Ridge Boys, Tracy Lawrence, Jamey Johnson & More Coming To Tulsa
This Monday morning we caught up with our friend Hoot Owl from Big Country 99.5 to talk about some of the upcoming country concerts coming to the Tulsa area this summer.
Monday, May 20th 2024, 9:08 am
By:
News On 6
This Monday morning we caught up with our friend Hoot Owl from Big Country 99.5 to talk about some of the upcoming country concerts coming to the Tulsa area this summer.
Here's a rundown of some of the shows on the way:
- Oak Ridge Boys Thursday, 5/30 at River Spirit Casino Resort (The Cove)
- Bryan White Saturday, 6/1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Hard Rock Live) •
- Tracy Lawrence Thursday, 6/20 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Hard Rock Live) •
- Aaron Tippin, the Kentucky Headhunters, and Confederate Railroad Friday, 6/28 at Liberty Fest at Rogers Point Park in Catoosa
- Jamey Johnson in Concert, Saturday night September 28th at Hard Rock Casino