ORU Set To Host Summit League Baseball Championship This Week

The Golden Eagles are two-defending tournament champions and have won 21 titles in their history.

Monday, May 20th 2024, 12:21 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


Tulsa, OK -

For the 18th time in school history, Oral Roberts is set to host the Summit League Baseball Championship at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The four-team tournament will be played May 22-25 in Tulsa. The Golden Eagles are the two-time defending tournament champions, and have won 21 titles in their history.

ORU is the No. 3 seed in this year's tournament and will take on North Dakota State in the opening round on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 pm. The Golden Eagles went 2-4 against the Bison this season.

Saturday's title game will be at 1 pm, with the "If Necessary" game scheduled to take place 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.


Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 22nd

G1: (1) Omaha vs. (4) Northern Colorado | 12 p.m. CT

G2: (2) North Dakota State vs. (3) Oral Roberts | 6 p.m. CT


Thursday, May 23rd

G3: G1 Loser vs. G2 Loser | 12 p.m. CT

G4: G1 Winner vs. G2 Winner | 6 p.m. CT


Friday, May 24th

G5: G3 Winner vs. G4 Loser | 4 p.m. CT


Saturday, May 25th

G6: G4 Winner vs. G5 Winner | 1 p.m. CT

G7: If Necessary | 4 p.m. CT
