Local Pediatrician Talks About Preparing Children For Summer Camp

Summer is upon us and kids are getting ready to head off to camp. But before they go, you need to make sure they get those physicals. Pediatrician Scott Cyrus joined us Tuesday morning with more.

Tuesday, May 21st 2024, 9:26 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Why are summer time check ups important?

More injuries occur in the summer months than any other time. Safety is foundational to physical and psychological health, well-being, and healthy development.
