OU To Celebrate 100th Season of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium In 2024

By: Scott Pfeil

The OU Athletic Department announced on Tuesday that it will celebrate the 100th season of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The campaign will feature events that honor OU's historic football history and highlight iconic moments and players in the venue's history.

The celebration kicks off on Wednesday, May 22nd, with the unveiling of a 100-day "Stadium Scrapbook" countdown to the season opener against Temple in Norman on Friday, August 30th. On each day leading up to the game, OU will spotlight an interesting fact or a significant moment in Memorial Stadium's history.

Each of OU's seven home games in 2024 will feature a different theme, and four of them will highlight different era of Sooner coaching greats.

The list of game themes:

8/30/24 - Temple: Barry Switzer Era

9/7/24 - Houston: Bud Wilkinson Era

9/14/24 - Tulane: Bennie Owen Era

9/21/24 - Tennessee: Record Performances

10/19/24 - South Carolina: Sooner Magic Moments

11/2/24 - Maine: Fan-Favorite Moments

11/23/24 - Alabama: Bob Stoops Era

Fans are encouraged to submit their favorite moments in Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium history by emailing gfoms100@ou.edu. Select submissions will be highlighted in-stadium during the game against Maine on November 2nd.