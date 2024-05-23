Free Summer Program Helping Students Improve Reading Scores, Increase Confidence

Retired educators will return to the classroom to teach the literacy program. Students will participate in field trips, art, drama, music, and counseling.

The Terence Crutcher Foundation is hosting its summer camp "Project Teach" for the third year in a row.

Project Teach stands for transforming educational achievers through community healing.

The goal of the free program is to help students entering the third and fourth grades who have low reading scores.

Sheyda Brown is the Deputy Director for the Terence Crutcher Foundation. She said research shows students in North Tulsa struggle with reading at these grade levels, and the issue got worse after the pandemic.

Brown said students leave the program with more confidence and better reading comprehension.

“We know that if you're not reading by third grade, you might not graduate high school. And that might lead to involvement in the criminal legal system. As an organization, our mission is to create safe and just liberated communities that don't have involvement in the criminal legal system. So our goal is to really help our students read and be able to be high achievers," Brown said.

The program starts June 3rd and runs through the 28th and there are still spots available. For more information, click here.