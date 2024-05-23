Local Artist Designs, Sells Custom Crocheted Gowns Inspired By Nature

Petra Baye Zimmerman started making crocheted dresses three years ago and said she gets inspiration for her designs by spending time in her garden.

Thursday, May 23rd 2024, 8:27 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Green Country artist is now selling custom crocheted gowns for thousands of dollars each.

Petra Baye Zimmerman started making crocheted dresses three years ago and said she gets inspiration for her designs by spending time in her garden.

Local Artist Designs, Sells Custom Crocheted Gowns

Image Provided By: Leslie Kay

She said it takes over 100 hours to complete a dress and some pieces use more than 20,000 beads. Her gowns can sell anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000.

Local Artist Designs, Sells Custom Crocheted Gowns

The designer joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with her latest crocheted PetraBaye gowns.

Local Artist Designs, Sells Custom Crocheted Gowns

CLICK HERE to learn more about Petra and her designs. You can also follow her on Instagram at: Petrabaye
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 23rd, 2024

May 24th, 2024

May 22nd, 2024

May 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024