Local Artist Designs, Sells Custom Crocheted Gowns Inspired By Nature

Petra Baye Zimmerman started making crocheted dresses three years ago and said she gets inspiration for her designs by spending time in her garden.

By: News On 6

A Green Country artist is now selling custom crocheted gowns for thousands of dollars each.

Image Provided By: Leslie Kay

She said it takes over 100 hours to complete a dress and some pieces use more than 20,000 beads. Her gowns can sell anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000.

The designer joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with her latest crocheted PetraBaye gowns.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Petra and her designs. You can also follow her on Instagram at: Petrabaye