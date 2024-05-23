Outdoor Adventures With Tess: LilliAnn's Catch In Sand Springs

If you have a fishing, hunting or outdoor picture you'd like to see featured on Six In The Morning, you can send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: News On 6

Let's go on an Outdoor Adventure with LilliAnn Tolbert! This little lady caught a bass while fishing in Sand Springs.

She loves to be in the outdoors hunting or fishing with her dad. Tess was told LilliAnn's "dumpy" or Grandpa Jason Tolbert who shared this picture, is her favorite person.

