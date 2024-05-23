Outdoor Adventures With Tess: LilliAnn's Catch In Sand Springs

If you have a fishing, hunting or outdoor picture you'd like to see featured on Six In The Morning, you can send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Thursday, May 23rd 2024, 10:28 am

By: News On 6


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -

Let's go on an Outdoor Adventure with LilliAnn Tolbert! This little lady caught a bass while fishing in Sand Springs.

Outdoor Adventures with Tess Maune

She loves to be in the outdoors hunting or fishing with her dad. Tess was told LilliAnn's "dumpy" or Grandpa Jason Tolbert who shared this picture, is her favorite person.

If you have a fishing, hunting or outdoor picture you'd like to see featured on Six In The Morning, you can send it to Tess Maune on social media. | CLICK HERE to go to her Facebook page.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 23rd, 2024

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024

May 24th, 2024