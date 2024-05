Summer of Fun 2024 Official Contest Rules

By: News On 6

NO6: 2024 SUMMER OF FUN

OFFICIAL RULES

Contest Name: 2024 SUMMER OF FUN

Start Date: Monday – June 3, 2024

End Date: Friday – August 2, 2024

Grand Prize: 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Ford Edge

Weekly Prizes: TBD

How to Enter: Varies and will be defined in Official Rules









Complete set of Official Rules will be posted soon!