Claremore First Baptist Church, Several Homes Damaged During Overnight Storms

The storms and potential tornado in Claremore caused heavy damage to several buildings including Claremore First Baptist on Patti Page Blvd.

Sunday, May 26th 2024, 1:15 am

By: David Prock, News On 6


News On 6 reporters also found a home belonging to a Rogers County deputy that had severe storm damage.

Claremore Storm Damage - 5-26Image Provided By: News ON 6

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.

For more News On 6 coverage on the May 25 storms in Claremore and surrounding areas, CLICK HERE.

Claremore

Memorial Heights Baptist Church

1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

Mayes County Fairgrounds

2200 NE First St.

Pryor, OK 74361

This is a developing story. Refresh Page for Updates.
