Claremore First Baptist Church, Several Homes Damaged During Overnight Storms

Sunday, May 26th 2024, 1:15 am
The storms and potential tornado in Claremore caused heavy damage to several buildings including Claremore First Baptist on Patti Page Blvd.
News On 6 reporters also found a home belonging to a Rogers County deputy that had severe storm damage.
|Related Story:
|Tornado Moves Through Claremore, Pryor; Damage To Homes & Search And Rescues Underway
Image Provided By: News ON 6
The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.
For more News On 6 coverage on the May 25 storms in Claremore and surrounding areas, CLICK HERE.
Claremore
Memorial Heights Baptist Church
1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.
Claremore, OK 74017
Pryor
Mayes County Fairgrounds
2200 NE First St.
Pryor, OK 74361
This is a developing story. Refresh Page for Updates.
May 26th, 2024
May 27th, 2024
May 27th, 2024
May 27th, 2024
May 27th, 2024