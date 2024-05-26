Claremore First Baptist Church, Several Homes Damaged During Overnight Storms

The storms and potential tornado in Claremore caused heavy damage to several buildings including Claremore First Baptist on Patti Page Blvd.

By: David Prock, News On 6

News On 6 reporters also found a home belonging to a Rogers County deputy that had severe storm damage.





Image Provided By: News ON 6

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.

Claremore

Memorial Heights Baptist Church

1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

Mayes County Fairgrounds

2200 NE First St.

Pryor, OK 74361

