Claremore Tornado Damage Reaches EF-3 Levels, National Weather Service Says

The mayor of Claremore said it has been a dangerous time driving around town Sunday morning because of so many downed power lines.

By: News On 6

-

The National Weather Service upgraded the damage to EF-3 levels by 2:40 p.m. after surveying east of Claremore and north of Highway 20.

NWS said the survey is still ongoing and it will provide additional updates as necessary.

The mayor of Claremore said it has been a dangerous last several hours driving around town because of so many downed power lines. Mayor Debbie Long said first responders had a hard time getting into the east part of town where she said the worst damage is.

She said aside from the downed power lines, trees were uprooted. Several homes are also damaged Sunday morning. Long said rescue teams are coming in from other cities to help out.

"It's all hands on deck, literally. So just anybody who's coming in from out of town that are able to help other rescue teams (that) are coming over to help. We're just trying to assess the damage, get help to the people who need it," Long said.

Long said there's been a lot of people showing up to look at all the damage. She's asking people to stay home because it is not safe yet with so many downed power lines across town.

For more News On 6 coverage on the May 25 storms in Claremore and surrounding areas, CLICK HERE.