Claremore Officials Provide Update On Severe Weather Impacts In The City

A tornado caused widespread damage in Claremore late Saturday night into Sunday. First responders are in the process of fully assessing the damage, which includes downed trees, power lines and damage to homes and buildings, officials said.

By: News On 6

As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, there are 23 reported injuries, with 19 hospitalized and three with life-threatening injuries, according to Claremore City manager John Feary.

The entire town is without power, but no other utilities including water and sanitation, have been impacted.

City officials said most of the roadways are back open as of noon. A curfew is in place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

As of now, the primary concern is safety regarding heat and humidity for residents without power.

Officials said they expect hospitals to have power again by the end of Sunday but are still on generation power as of 3 p.m.

When will the roads be fully opened in Claremore?

City officials said roads into Claremore will remain closed until noon as public responders assess the damage and secure any areas that pose safety risks. After noon, only residents with an I.D. will be allowed to enter the City until further notice.

Is there shelter available for people impacted by severe weather in Claremore?

The Red Cross has established a respite and resource center at Memorial Heights Baptist Church (1500 W. Will Rogers Blvd), officials said.

Mobile units are also delivering food and water, and cleanup kits such as shovels, rakes, tarps, and brooms to assist those affected, officials said. The public can call 800-Red-Cross to request services.

When will power be restored in Claremore?

Power is out across the entire city of Claremore due to the impact on all four substations and crews are onsite working to repair the damage, according to officials.

There is also no fuel available in Claremore. Those who need fuel will need to access from surrounding cities.