"This Is What It's About": ORU Golden Eagles Earn No. 4 Seed In The Norman Regional

The Golden Eagles will face the host Sooners on Friday, May 31st, at 6 pm in Norman. This will be the 5th time the two teams have met in the postseason.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Thanks to Saturday's 11-4 win over Northern Colorado to clinch the Summit League title, the ORU Golden Eagles are headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the 31st time in program history.

ORU held a watch party Monday morning, as the NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled. The Golden Eagles earned the No. 4 seed in the Norman Regional, and will open the NCAA Tournament against the host Sooners at 12 pm on Thursday at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The two teams split a pair of meetings in the regular season, with each team winning in its home ballpark.

This will be the 2nd time ORU will play in a regional in Norman. In 2010 the Golden Eagles went 1-2 at L. Dale Mitchell Park, with an extra inning loss to the Sooners, a win over Cal, and a loss to North Carolina. The Golden Eagles did face the Sooners twice in the 2000 Regional in OKC, with the Sooners beating the Golden Eagles twice in that regional. The Golden Eagles shut out OU 7-0 in the 2011 Fort Worth Regional.

News On 6 caught up with ORU head coach Ryan Folmar after Monday's selection show to get his thoughts on the postseason, playing OU again, and playing in a regional close to home.



