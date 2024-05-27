'It's Very Important': Boy Scouts Placing Flags In Cemetery For Memorial Day

Boy Scouts honored fallen military members by placing flags throughout two cemeteries in Bartlesville ahead of Memorial Day. It's a tradition Boy Scout Troop 6 has participated in for 50 years.

Lewis Prevost, an Eagle Scout, read the names of each soldier before placing a flag as an act of remembrance and respect for those who served.

While Prevost honored the past, he taught younger members of the Troop about the importance of the tradition.

"It was pretty cool to teach a new generation of younger kids the importance of why we do this,” Prevost said.

Every Memorial Day, for the past seven years, Prevost has joined the decades long tradition of planting flags at the graves of soldiers buried.

This year, he and his troop planted more than four thousand flags.

"I think it's very important to continue it on because it shows the sacrifices these veterans made,” Prevost said.

As they walked through the cemetery, Prevost spent time not just looking at what war they served in but how long they lived for.

"It's kind of crazy about that,” Prevost said. “A lot of these guys were only three years older than me going off into war like the biggest wars and sacrificing their life so people like me could live in a free nation still."

It took hours to place each flag, but Prevost thinks it's a small deed for those who gave so much.