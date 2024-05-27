Families Spend Memorial Day At Cemetery Thanking Passed Loved Ones For Their Service

Several families spent Memorial Day at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery to remember loved ones who have served our country that have passed away.

"Memorial Day to me is to, number one, honor those. We wouldn't be living in a free country if it hadn't been for all this," said Melba Orman.

As Melba walked through the rows of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, she looked for the love of her life.

"Right here, my husband, Lonnie Orman Senior," she said as she found his headstone.

She and her husband were married for 55 years.

"I usually have tears, but they're really happy tears," Melba said.

Lonnie served in the Army National Guard. Melba said she lost him three years ago.

"Even though it's sad, it's still a comfort to know that we know where he is and we can come here. Of course, you know me, I always act like he's here, so I talk to him and tell him that we miss him and that we love him," she said.

Surrounded by kids, grandkids and more, Melba and her family shared stories about Lonnie and their other family members buried there.

"This is my first time being here for the Memorial Day service. I did it for him, to honor him," said Donnie Mullen talking about his late father.

Donnie is Melba's nephew. He buried his dad at the cemetery just a couple of months ago.

"Every time he would get stateside after being out on a ship for six to nine months, he would try to come to Oklahoma to visit," he said, reflecting on memories of his dad.

An army veteran himself, Donnie said being back is bittersweet.

"This is where I'll be someday," he said.

The family gathered to remember the lives of their loved ones, who would never be forgotten.

"When I come, I always say I love you, and I miss you, but I'll always come back," Melba said as she hugged her late husband's headstone.

The Fort Gibson National Cemetery is open to the public every day from 7 a.m. until sunset.