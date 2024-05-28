OHP Discusses Safety Tips During The "100 Deadliest Days Of Summer"

Thousands of people are hitting the road this Memorial Day to enjoy time at the lake or come back from a weekend trip. With the travel spike, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding people to stay safe on the highway.

-

Thousands of people hit the road this Memorial Day to enjoy time at the lake or come back from a weekend trip.

With the travel spike, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding people to stay safe on the highway.

“Everybody just needs to be more aware,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson, Trooper Preston Cox. “It's just the simple things that if we can eliminate one person from passing we've done our job.”

Memorial Day marks the beginning of the 100 days of Summer, or what’s nationally known as “the hundred deadliest days on the road.”

This is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“A lot of people getting out of school, a lot of summer break and Memorial Day, a lot of increased travel,” said Trooper Cox.

An April report from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office says traffic incidents and crashes affect more people than crime, reporting violent crime occurs every 24 seconds, but someone is injured in a crash every 13 seconds.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says there are ways to stay safe while enjoying these summer days.

“We're just asking everybody to be responsible and to have a sober driver, and to always wear your seatbelt,” said Trooper Cox.

Law enforcement has set up additional DUI checkpoints across the state, and additional troopers will be out on the road during the holiday.

Trooper Cox law enforcement will not tolerate any drunk driving.

“There's no excuse as far as obtaining a sober driver, there's too many different options out there as far as, if you go with friends, designate a sober driver and stay sober,” said Trooper Cox.

With increased traffic and backups, Trooper Cox says it’s even more important to stay vigilant and be aware, hopefully making the next 100 days a little safer.

“We just ask for patience and everyone be sober and safe and enjoy today,” said Trooper Cox.