The Porch: Grand Slam Storytelling Competition Returns To Cain's Ballroom

Tuesday, May 28th 2024, 7:43 am
The 10th Annual Grand Slam Storytelling Competition will be held at Cain’s Ballroom on Friday, May 31.
Story Slam is a monthly open mic competition held at Living Arts. The stories performed live must be around 5 minutes and have a predetermined theme interwoven within the story. Each Story Slam winner then performs at the Grand Slam once a year for the ultimate title of Tulsa’s Best Storyteller.
Co-founder Michelle Bias and the 2020 GrandSlam winner, Rachel Ann Dennis joined News On 6 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this year's event.
