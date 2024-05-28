The Porch: Grand Slam Storytelling Competition Returns To Cain's Ballroom

The 10th Annual Grand Slam Storytelling Competition will be held at Cain’s Ballroom on Friday, May 31.

By: News On 6

Story Slam is a monthly open mic competition held at Living Arts. The stories performed live must be around 5 minutes and have a predetermined theme interwoven within the story. Each Story Slam winner then performs at the Grand Slam once a year for the ultimate title of Tulsa’s Best Storyteller.

Co-founder Michelle Bias and the 2020 GrandSlam winner, Rachel Ann Dennis joined News On 6 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this year's event.

To learn more about Grand Slam and Story Slam events Click HERE

For tickets to the show Click Here