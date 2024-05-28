Oklahoma Renaissance Festival In Muskogee Takes Visitors Back In Time

Knights, nobles, wenches, and jesters are just some of the characters you can find at the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival. On the final weekend, the Castle does something special.

The event held at the Castle of Muskogee serves as a gateway to another world.

"It is a place where we want you to just forget about modern life and go back in time," said Vice President Matt Hiller.

It is set in England in 1569, when Queen Elizabeth ruled.

"We have a different king from a different country coming in every weekend to try and woo the queen," Hiller continued, saying, "So, there is a big party and celebration all over the place."

Throughout Castleton Village are vendors, food and drinks, Renaissance characters, and 15 stages with a variety of performers.

"There is jousting in the tournament arena as well as a Birds of Prey show, there are juggling acts, there is music all over the place, and comedy shows," Hiller said.

Four times a day, a glassmaker demonstrates the age-old technique of glass blowing.

"We are a special Renaissance Festival, unique from any others in the country, really. It has got a great feel," said Hiller.

People are encouraged to come dressed up but can also rent a costume at the front entry gate or buy one from a vendor on-site.

The final weekend, however, the Castle does something special.

"This is time travelers weekend, so you can come from any era, it does not have to be Old England."

Tickets for the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival can be purchased here. With so much to see and do, Hiller also recommends planning out your day in advance.

The final two days of the festival are June 1-2 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.