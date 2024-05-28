TCSO Finds Human Remains In Bird Creek Area

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says human remains were found in the Bird Creek area near 96th and Peoria.

Tuesday, May 28th 2024, 4:15 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Deputies say a witness called them just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

The sheriff's office says because of the state of the body, they did not know how the person died or how long they've been in the water.

The medical examiner is working on identifying the remains and cause of death.
