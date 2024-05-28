College Of Muscogee Nation Celebrating 20 Years

This year, the College of the Muscogee Nation is celebrating 20 years of higher education. President Monte Randall joins News On 6 on Tuesday to talk about a new lecture hall and STEM building.

By: News On 6

Tatum: How much of the planning of the building was to make sure it ties into Muscogee cultural themes?

At the College of Muscogee nation, we just opened our newest building, a lecture hall STEM building, and a lot of Muscogee culture went into the planning of that building, from a new STEM icon that we created that emphasizes Muscogee language and Muscogee values of indigenous knowledge to the building itself, the natural stone and the sunlight that comes in that captures the seasons.

Tatum: What kind of new opportunities for students does this new facility offer?

The lecture hall provides more space for the Muscogee nation and the campus and the students, but then also the STEM lab, that Makerspace lab, provides opportunities for programming classes, for drone classes, for just a wide variety of new STEM technology classes.

Tatum: What are some ways College of Muscogee Nation is partnering with other Tulsa-area higher education institutions to support student learning?

Through the Tulsa Higher Ed Consortium, we've been able to make a lot of contacts through the University of Oklahoma, the Polytechnic Institute, through Rogers State University. They actually came out and helped us celebrate and open the building with their drone program. So we're looking at partnerships with them as well as Tulsa Community College, the University of Tulsa, and the Fab Lab here in Tulsa as well.