'We Just Put Back The Pieces': Claremore Community Recovering From Tornado

Conditions in Claremore are improving after an EF3 tornado caused lots of damage and power outages. Outside of the city, Rogers County officials say it will be a longer process to get things back to normal in the heavily damaged areas.

Neighborhoods north of Highway 20 near the Will Rogers Downs took a direct hit from the tornado. County officials say downed trees and powerlines are making it difficult for crews to get to, but they are making progress.

Logan Tipton just finished up a remodel of his home two weeks ago. It is hard to see those upgrades after his house took a direct hit from the tornado.

“Took shelter, took as many cushions as I could in there with me,” said Tipton. “By the time I got the closet door closed, that’s when I heard the back doors from the house pull out.”

Just next door, Tipton’s childhood home also took a direct hit. His parents were able to take shelter and make it out.

Two days after the storm, helping hands are on the scene, and the clean-up is underway.

“There’s not near as many people per square foot as there is in town, but a lot of these people out here don’t have electricity because the lines are strung out so far,” said Dan DeLozier, Rogers County District 1 Commissioner. “They’re working on them.”

Tipton says the neighborhood he has known for more than 40 years is a close community. They’re coming together to pick themselves back up.

“Now we just put back the pieces; we all want to stay,” he said. “We’ll do it. We’ll rebuild and go on.”