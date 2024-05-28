Claremore Police Arrest Man Accused Of Several Burglaries

Tuesday, May 28th 2024, 5:15 pm
Claremore Police arrest a man they say was planning to steal from homes damaged by the storm.
Police arrested Koby Thompson before he did any looting but say he's a suspect in about a dozen other burglaries across Rogers County.
The sheriff has a warning for anyone thinking about stealing from storm victims.
"I think anybody that would take advantage of a person that's already victimized in a situation like that. Kinda stretches it to another level,” said Sheriff Scott Walton. “I'll say it again: I think there's a special place in hell for those individuals, and we'll try to help them get there."
