Claremore Police Arrest Man Accused Of Several Burglaries

Claremore Police arrest a man they say was planning to steal from homes damaged by the storm. Police arrested Koby Thompson before he did any looting but say he's a suspect in about a dozen other burglaries across Rogers County.

By: News On 6

The sheriff has a warning for anyone thinking about stealing from storm victims.

"I think anybody that would take advantage of a person that's already victimized in a situation like that. Kinda stretches it to another level,” said Sheriff Scott Walton. “I'll say it again: I think there's a special place in hell for those individuals, and we'll try to help them get there."