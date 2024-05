The Pryor Public Library is helping storm victims get reunited with their family pictures and important documents.

By: News On 6

Anyone who found photos or documents can drop them off at the library.

The employees will keep them there so people can come and identify them.

There are also a few Facebook groups for lost items related to the tornadoes.