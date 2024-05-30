Oklahoma Task Force Deploying To Texas To Assist In Water Rescues

The area northwest of Houston has been hit hard in recent weeks with storms and heavy flooding. The task force assisting in water rescues there is made up of experts from the Tulsa Fire Department, GRDA, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Verdigris Fire Department.

By: News On 6

-

Oklahoma Task Force 1 is deploying to Bryan, Texas to help with water rescues.

The area northwest of Houston has been hit hard in recent weeks with storms and heavy flooding.

Sixteen members of the task force and four boats are leaving from Tulsa around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

The team is made up of experts from the Tulsa Fire Department, GRDA, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Verdigris Fire Department.

The program manager said they have been busy with Oklahoma's severe weather the last few weeks, but are happy to lend a hand to our neighbors in Texas.

"The weather has been pretty intense here lately. So, obviously a lot of our crew members are tired. They've put in a lot of work over the last few weeks but they are doing a great job. They work really hard and we're always eager to go out the door and help someone when they need it," said Matt Bell with Oklahoma Task Force 1.

The task force will be in Texas for one week.