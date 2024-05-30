2 Hospitalized After Crash Involving Semi Truck Near I-44 In Tulsa

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi truck and a single car Thursday morning. The incident happened near I-44 and 129th E. Ave. in Tulsa.

The incident happened near I-44 and 129th E. Ave. in Tulsa around 5 a.m. Thursday. Photojournalist Gary Kruse was live on the scene.

Two people in the car were taken to a local hospital. They are expected to be OK at this time.

The semi was attempting to go south and turn left onto I-44 when the northbound car collided with the semi.

When the crash occurred, the brake line was broken on the semi so it was stuck at the scene for a while. The car was towed away around 6 a.m. Thursday.

All lanes are now open as the scene cleared around 6:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.