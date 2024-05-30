Armed Suspect Shot, Killed By Lighthorse Officers At Tulsa Apartment, Authorities Say

This started as a domestic call, authorities said. At a certain point, the suspect shot at Lighthorse officers and the officers returned fire, authorities said.

A suspect has died after being shot by Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officers at a Tulsa apartment complex on Thursday morning. The incident happened near 65th and Mingo at the Somerset Park at Union Apartments.

There was a domestic incident at the apartments around 1 a.m., authorities said. The suspect had assaulted his significant other and a two year old, according to authorities.

The mother and child were able to escape the apartment, and when neighbors tried to help, the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at them, authorities said.

Neighbors called Tulsa Police and when TPD arrived, they discovered the suspect and victims are tribal so Lighthorse SWAT was called in to take over.

A standoff between officers and the suspect lasted for hours, with the suspect ignoring officers' commands to exit the apartment, authorities said.

At some point, an officer climbed up on a ladder to break a window to get a drone inside to assess the situation and communicate with the suspect, authorities said. When the officer pulled back the blinds, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the officer, according to authorities.

The officer in the window was shot in the shoulder, but the bullet hit his vest, authorities said. Officers then shot and killed the suspect through the window, authorities said.

The woman and child were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK, according to authorities.

The suspect has not been identified at this time. The FBI is taking over this investigation.

A neighbor said she and her son heard at least four gunshots, banging noises, and saw bright lights shining into her apartment. She said she has lived in this apartment for 7 years and hasn't experienced something like this.

"My son is on the ground and I'm on the phone with my husband and my husband was like, "Stay down," Michelle Thomas, a neighbor, recalled. "Then I heard flash bangs and then I heard pounding on the door. Then it was just really quiet, just like (an) eerie kind of silence. And then I don't know. I guess they went in up through the window."

