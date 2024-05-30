'Family Can Be Anybody': Tulsa Playwright Directing Show Based On His Children's Novel

Tulsa author and playwright Mark Frank is directing a new show presented by Owasso Community Theatre. It is based on his children's novel titled The Adventures of Princess Atlantis.

Frank wrote the book with his adopted daughter Atlantis, who was 5 years old at the time.

"She had PTSD from being abused, and so I thought the best therapy would be to write this book together with her," he said.

Frank and his wife could not have children of their own and looked into foster care in 2007, where they met Atlantis.

His book uses childlike imagination to teach the importance of foster care and adoption. Each character was created by his daughter.

"She put things that scared her like a spider and a snake, so the Spider King and Queen Lake became characters," Frank continued saying, "It is just kind of getting through those fears when you are in foster care, battle those demons, defeat them, and then get to your family that you deserve to have."

Brynlee Marler was cast as Princess Atlantis in the play. She has been in half a dozen other area productions but said this play is special.

"This is probably one of my favorite shows I have done because there are so many different characters, and they all have different personalities, so it is really fun," Marler said.

It is the third time The Adventures of Princess Atlantis has made it to the stage. Frank said his daughter played the lead in 2010 when it was a musical.

"She is going to come back and watch this 14 years later and see other people do the show," he added. "I think it is going to be really interesting for her to see it and go back and think about these characters she created."

Marler said she hopes people see all the hard work she and her castmates have put into the play. Frank said he wants audiences to leave with this.

"Family can be anybody. The DNA does not have to match, the blood does not have to match, and so I think we really need to push adoption more in this world and foster care."

Showtimes for the Adventures of Princess Atlantis are Thursday, May 30 through Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd.

Performances are at Morrow Elementary at 12301 N 132nd E Ave in Owasso. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children, seniors 65 and older, and military. Those can be purchased at the door or by going to https://www.octok.org/.