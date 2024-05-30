Tulsan Author's Children's Novel Turned Into Theatre Production

Thirty-six children were cast for The Adventures of Princess Atlantis. The production will be presented by Owasso Community Theatre. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with the director and leading lady ahead of opening night.

Thursday, May 30th 2024, 9:32 am

By: News On 6


OWASSO, Okla. -

A local author has turned his children's novel into a theatre production. Thirty-six children were cast for The Adventures of Princess Atlantis.

Adventures of Princess Atlantis is presented by Owasso Community Theatre. It's a kids production based off a children’s novel written by Tulsan Mark Frank. Frank is also the director of the show.

The story teaches about friendships, jealousy, believing in yourself, and the importance of foster care and adoption.

