Local Brewery 'Cabin Boys Brewery' Previews New Beer and Summer Events

By: News On 6

Austin McIlroy and Dustin Darker from Cabin Boys Brewery join News On 6 to discuss their new beer and summer events.

Ledbetter: As we head on into the summer, there's a lot happening around Tulsa and that includes the Cabin Boys Brewery. We're happy to welcome in Dustin Darker and Austin McIlroy with a preview of some of what they've got going on in the months ahead.

McIlroy: Thanks for having us.

Darker: Good to be here.

Ledbetter: There's no doubt Cabin Boys has become a staple here in Tulsa. Everybody knows about it now. But for those who don't know, tell me a bit about your story and how far you guys have come.

McIlroy: Yeah, so we've been open for seven years. We started in November of 2017. Our name comes from my dad, a friend, and I, actually building a cabin out on my parent's property. So there there's an actual log cabin out there that we take our employees to and all of our friends and family hang out at. So when we started the brewery, it was about a year after I got my master brewers certificate from Doemens Academy in Germany, and came over and about a year later started Cabin Boys.

Ledbetter: That's awesome. Well, the newest addition is the Brewpub. Tell me a little bit about that.

Darker: Yeah, so we are coming up on our year anniversary this July for that location. [It's got a] full kitchen, and it's been a ton of fun. [It's an] all-new way for us to engage our guests and provide another service to them. But moving through spring and summer. It's just been ripping and roaring and doing fun things. They're playing around with stuff like beer dinners, which has been really exciting and a way for us to flex our creative muscles and engage with beer in a different way.

Ledbetter: That's awesome. What are some of the partnerships you guys have and some of the things you guys have coming down the line?

McIlroy: Yeah for our partnerships we have a lot of on premise or tap accounts that we work with such as Kilkenny's, Nola, the newest one would be the pump bar down the street.

Ledbetter: I've been there, it's awesome.

McIlroy: We do a lot of partnerships with them, making their house beers. It's just a really cool way that we get to connect with our community, work with them, and also service our customers not only in our tap room, but outside as well.

Ledbetter: Got a new beer coming out pretty soon/ Tell us about that.

Darker: So that Is our Edge beer, which we do with the Edge radio station every summer. This year, it's a fruited sour, so that's got guava, strawberry, American guava, pineapple, and blood orange.

Ledbetter: Well, as Megan just said a little bit ago, it's going to be in the 80s next week, so more people are getting out for the summer. What can people expect this summer? What events can people look forward to?

McIlroy: So we'll probably announce that we'll have a luau at our Taproom sometime in the late part of June. We'll also be having well the Edge release this weekend where we'll have a pint night and Tulsa Tough.

Ledbetter: Speaking of that how big of an involvement do you guys have with that?

McIlroy: We have a pretty big involvement. We're one of the sponsors for it. We'll be up on Crybaby Hill serving our beer up there. And obviously, we're right in the midst with the Brewpub. So we'll be having our tents out in the front of the Brewpub, servicing all of the patrons that are watching the race go around the corner next to us. So yeah, it'll be really cool.



































