Trump Guilty In 'Hush Money' Trial As Jury Hands Down Verdict On Felony Charges

By: News On 6, News 9, CBS News

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies by the jury in his "hush money" trial in New York on Thursday, making him the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime.

The jury, composed of 12 Manhattan residents, found that Trump illegally falsified business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. They found him guilty on all counts on their second day of deliberations.

The presumptive Republican nominee for president is now also a convicted felon, a label that could reverberate across the electorate in the months between now and Election Day in November.

The verdict was handed down in the same Manhattan courtroom where Trump has been on trial for the past six weeks. Trump stared at each juror as they confirmed their vote to convict and angrily denounced the decision in the hallway outside the courtroom, vowing to fight the conviction.

Jurors sided with prosecutors who said that Trump authorized the plan to falsify checks and related records in an effort to prevent voters from learning of an alleged sexual encounter with Daniels. Prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said the conspiracy spanned his 2016 campaign and continued well into his first year in the White House. Trump denied having sex with Daniels and pleaded not guilty.

Justice Juan Merchan set a sentencing date of July 11, just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention, where Trump will be formally nominated as the party's standard-bearer. He could face up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count, but Merchan has broad discretion when imposing a sentence, and could limit the punishment to a fine, probation, home confinement or other options.

The jury asked to review several portions of testimony and the judge's instructions Thursday morning before deliberating behind closed doors for several hours. Here's how the historic day unfolded, from the time the jurors alerted the court that they had reached a verdict:

Oklahoma Lawmakers React To Trump Verdict

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued the following statement after the trial.

“This is a weaponization of our justice system, plain and simple. Regardless of which party is in power, a move like this disrespects the office of the President. This decision has created chaos and will lead to a lack of trust in our government. I’m glad Trump will appeal and I hope another judge will bring some sense to this matter,” said Stitt.

Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma issued the following statement after President Trump was found guilty.

“Most Americans understand that this trial was a political witch hunt and would have never been brought forth if Donald Trump was not running for President,” said Brecheen. “Today is a dark day for our country and is an embarrassment to our judicial system. This is clear election interference by Democrats in liberal New York City. Americans will not forget this.”

Congressman Kevin Hern issued the following statement:

This is a dark day in our Nation’s history. Democrats would rather lock up their political opponent than win at the ballot box. This is the United States of America, not some banana republic.

Representative Stephanie Bice posted the following on X:

Today’s decision is the result of a long and politically driven process due to the weaponization of our justice system. President Trump must appeal.

U.S Senator James Lankford stated:

The American people will be the judge November 5. Everyone should expect equal justice under the law, free from bias or interference. Millions of Americans’ believe our justice system was weaponized, from start to finish for political gain, including deciding sentencing days before the biggest campaign event—the RNC convention in Milwaukee.

Representative Frank Lucas responded with the following:

No one can be surprised by the political decision from the court in New York today. Thank goodness President Trump is a fighter. He will not let this stop his efforts to save America.

Representative Tom Cole also responded after the verdict:

This verdict against President Trump is a farce and weaponization of the courts. Thankfully President Trump is a fighter and will appeal and move forward. This is a sad example of political gamesmanship. We must restore faith in our Judicial system.