Claremore Business Makes Lunch, Passes Out Donations To Tornado Victims

When severe storms and tornados hit, people in the community try to find a way to help others.

A Claremore business cooked lunch and passed out donations for those in need on Thursday.

From hamburgers and hot dogs to things people may need like bottled water and paper towels, Titan Title in Claremore was passing items out to those affected by the tornado.

“We’re letting people drop by, pick items up that they need, feeding them and giving them water, we have boots on the ground, sending it out to people in the community that’s working,” said Jordi Leach.

Jordi Leach says the company planned to have a client appreciation lunch, but once the tornado hit they decided it needed to be available to everyone.

“I hope it’s a sense of relief, and a sense of comfort, that there’s people behind them, that we do care and that we’re here for you,” she said.

Linda Nunn is a realtor in town and watched the tornado go by her house.

While she doesn’t have any damage, she has friends and family who do.

“This is the very first time a tornado has come through Claremore like this.. in my lifetime. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a tornado so it was quite an experience,” she said.

When something like this happens, Linda says it’s important that people are there for each other and this is a small way she can help.

“I’ve been so thankful for everybody’s generosity, and their kindness, Oklahoma people are the absolute best, absolute best and Claremore is a wonderful town,” she said.

Whatever was not given out today will be donated to a local church to be passed out.