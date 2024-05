GRDA is opening some of its property for controlled hunts this fall.

By: News On 6

GRDA will hold a drawing for people to hunt on about 1,800 acres along the Neosho River in Ottawa County.

People can submit applications starting this Saturday, June 1, through July 31st.

Those drawn for the hunts will get an email by Labor Day weekend.