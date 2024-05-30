'These Opportunities To Play At Home And Host Regionals Are Earned': OSU Prepares To Open NCAA Regional Against Niagara

This will be the 3rd straight season the Cowboys have hosted a regional. The Pokes will face Niagara at 6 pm on Friday in the opening round of the regional.

By: Scott Pfeil

For the 49th time in program history, the OSU baseball team will be making an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. And for the 3rd straight, the Cowboys will be hosting a regional at O'Brate Stadium. Oklahoma State is the only program in the country to host an NCAA Regional each of the past three seasons. The Pokes have also earned regional berth every year in Josh Holliday's 12 seasons as head coach.

The Cowboys head into the postseason with a 40-17 record, and a Big 12 Tournament Championship. The Cowboys finished second in the Big 12 regular season standings.

OSU is 157-104 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, and those 157 wins is 6th most all-time. The Cowboys are also 6th all-time with 20 College World Series appearances. The Pokes are 23-21 in NCAA tourney play under Holliday — 18-15 in Regionals, 3-4 in Super Regionals and 2-2 at the College World Series.

Should the Cowboys advance out of the Stillwater Regional, they will face the winner of the NCAA Clemson Regional in a Super Regional.

Thursday was practice day in Stillwater, and the Cowboys met with media at O'Brate Stadium to preview Friday's game against Niagara, hosting a regional again and the three other teams in Stillwater.



