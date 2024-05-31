'Respect The Laws': Tulsa Attorney Representing Stormy Daniels Comments On Trump Trial, Verdict

Clark Brewster said Thursday's conviction just proves the justice system works. Brewster said while the conviction is momentous and is considered a win for his client Stormy Daniels, he said they're both saddened by the guilty verdict.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa attorney represents former adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was a key witness in the case against Donald Trump.

Clark Brewster said Thursday's conviction just proves the justice system works. Brewster said while the conviction is momentous and is considered a win for his client Stormy Daniels, he said they're both saddened by the guilty verdict.

He said the evidence of this case was cut and dry and was critical of the defense's strategy.

Brewster's opinion was that there wasn't much defending from Trump's legal team.

He described their approach as "attacking the system" and just overall a bad strategy.

He said the evidence was clear that Donald Trump violated the law.

"As sad as it is to see a conviction and I'm truly saddened by it, it was all based on the evidence and based on that statutory law in the state. You have to respect the laws and like I said, no one is above it," Brewster said.

As for what's next, Brewster said this was a long trial and that he and his client are relieved it's now over.

He said Daniels is hopeful she can move forward and have a future that doesn't involve this controversy.