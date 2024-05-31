Pet of the Week: Gigi The Toy Poodle

Gigi is our Pet of the Week! She's a 9-year-old toy poodle. She's blind and would need a patient, calm and understanding family.

Friday, May 31st 2024, 12:39 pm

By: News On 6


It's time for our pet of the week.

This is Gigi. She's a 9-year-old toy poodle. She's blind and would need a patient, calm and understanding family as she's skittish around new people and places and needs to feel safe and secure.

If you'd like to adopt Gigi, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
