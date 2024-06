Fire Station 15 near Admiral and Yale was built in 1949 and is still open.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Fire Department is celebrating a milestone for one of its stations.

Fire Station 15 near Admiral and Yale was built in 1949 and is still open.

The Tulsa Fire Museum hosted an event on Sunday with both current and former firefighters to celebrate the 75th anniversary.

The museum also gave the station a plaque to hang there to mark the milestone.