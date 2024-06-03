Canady Strikes Out 8, Stanford Eliminates UCLA In Women's College World Series

NiJaree Canady struck out eight and went the distance as the Cardinal defeated UCLA 3-1 on Sunday night to reach the Women’s College World Series semifinals and eliminate the Bruins.

By: Associated Press

Stanford is the last team standing in the Pac-12.

NiJaree Canady struck out eight and went the distance as the Cardinal defeated UCLA 3-1 on Sunday night to reach the Women’s College World Series semifinals and eliminate the Bruins.

Stanford won the final game between Pac-12 teams before the league splits up. UCLA will be in the Big Ten next season, while Stanford will join the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Canady said the quality of the final game was fitting.

“I think what made it even more special was it just being a really good game on both sides, just to show again the power that Pac-12 softball has,” she said. “It was really cool for it to be a really good game.”

Canady allowed just three hits and walked none for the eighth-seeded Cardinal (50-16), who reached the semifinals for the second straight year.

“They’re tough,” UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said. “NiJaree is tough. They showed up and executed tonight. I wish them well as they represent the last of the Pac.”

Megan Grant’s solo homer was the highlight for No. 6 UCLA (43-12).

UCLA won all three regular-season meetings.