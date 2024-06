The Oklahoma Sooners are headed to the Women's College World Series after a 6-5 win over the Florida Gators.

By: News On 6, News 9

The Sooners went 56-7 this season and are the 3-time defending champs. OU came from behind to win the deciding game in extra innings on Tuesday.

They now go on to face the Texas Longhorns in a best-of-three series.

This is a developing story. Refresh for Updates.