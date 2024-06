The National Weather Service said the tornado count will likely grow as they investigate storms from April and May.

By: News On 6

The National Weather Service said 100 tornadoes have touched down in Oklahoma this year.

Experts said that's more than twice the average from January to May, which is 41.

There were two tornadoes in March, 55 in April and 43 for the month of May.

