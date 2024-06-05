Opening Date Announced for Tulsa Premium Outlets In Jenks

Tulsa Premium Outlets' grand opening celebration will take place on August 15, 2024. The outlet will offer new retail, restaurants, entertainment options, and job opportunities.

By: News On 6, Hayden Alexander

Tulsa Premium Outlets set a date for their grand opening celebration on August 15, 2024, just in time for back-to-school shopping.

“Construction of Tulsa Premium Outlets is nearing completion, and we are delighted to reveal additional news of what’s to come,” said Simon Vice President of Development Stephen Shea.

The retail destination also announced several new brands that will join its growing roster of retailers including BOSS, Lacoste, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Vinyard Vines, Ann Taylor, Abercrombie & Fitch, adidas, American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie, Carhartt, Coach, Crocs, Janie & Jack, Levi’s, New Balance, Puma, Ulta and Under Armor.

These brands will join previously announced brands: Tory Burch, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Vera Bradley, Los Cabos Little Kitchen, and Camp Pickle.

The more than 330,000 square feet will feature multiple retailers, entertainment, and eateries for customers to enjoy. Outside of the over 75 shops to explore Tulsa Premium Outlets will be home to a 20,000-square-foot children’s play area, several green spaces, a fire pit, and a fountain.

Tulsa Premium Outlet is expected to create at least 800 jobs for the retailers, restaurants, and the center’s management team.”

“The center will be a vibrant addition to the city and region, bringing first-to-market retailers, restaurants, and hundreds of jobs to the community,” Shea said. “We invite everyone to join us for the grand opening.”



