Road Closures: Tulsa Tough To Take Over Downtown Streets This Week

Downtown Tulsa will be bustling with bicycles this weekend as the St. Francis Tulsa Tough kicks off. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone gives us a heads up on some of the busiest areas.

The three-day event transforms the streets of downtown Tulsa into an epic race track. Starting Friday, hundreds of competitors will race their bikes around the Blue Dome district near 3rd and Elgin. If you’re visiting the races or just coming downtown, keep aware of several road closures and more pedestrians than normal.

Saturday, the races move to the Tulsa Arts District near News On 6 and Guthrie Green.

And it all wraps up on Sunday with the much-anticipated Crybaby Hill race that will draw thousands of fans to the area near Riverside and Southwest Boulevard.