Authorities in Ohio said a woman from Pryor is dead following an apparent murder-suicide.

By: News On 6

Authorities in Ohio said a woman from Pryor is dead following an apparent murder-suicide.

The Preble County Sheriff's Office said deputies discovered a car in the ditch off the highway along the Indiana-Ohio state line.

Investigators said 31-year-old Alysha Rountree from Pryor and 31-year-old Robert Wilson were both dead inside from gunshot wounds.