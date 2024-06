We've seen several data breaches already this year and it's important to know how to react when your personal information has been compromised. Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 with some steps you can take if you're caught up in a breach.

By: News On 6

-

We've seen several data breaches already this year and it's important to know how to react when your personal information has been compromised.

Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 with some steps you can take if you're caught up in a breach.