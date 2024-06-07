Tulsa Restaurant Owner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Employees Appears In Court

A Tulsa restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting his employees was in court on Friday.

By: News On 6

-

A Tulsa restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting his employees was in court on Friday.

Nabil Alame owns the Goat Bar and Grill downtown.

Investigators said several women who worked for him said he sexually assaulted them, slapped them, forced them to drink alcohol and do drugs, spit on them and threatened to fire them.

He's charged with several counts of rape, preparing obscene material and sexual battery.

He's out on bond with a GPS monitor.

Related: Tulsa Restaurant Owner Arrested, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting His Employees



