Art Emporium 66's Outdoor Décor Stolen A 2nd Time

Tulsa’s Red Fork District was supposed to be decorated with flowers this summer. Art Emporium 66 owner Amanda Stout says volunteers put in months of work to beautify the district… just for it to be ruined.

“In less than 10 minutes, she pulled up and hit 3 planters on this side of the street, she hit a planter across the street,” she said.

Ring footage shows a woman driving a purple car circling around the area around 2:30 in the morning before stripping flowers from multiple planters. But Amanda says this isn’t the first time this has happened here.

“It seems like we get hit every season,” she said.

The event on Thursday follows a similar incident in December where a group of teenagers stole Christmas trees from the storefront. But this time, Amanda says she's not alone.

“The fact that you possibly continued and hit a homeowner’s house,” she said.

“I thought, ‘Well if I do this, everybody can enjoy it driving by or walking by,' except, we have a thief stealing the plants now,” said Janet Stroud.

She lives just around the block and says she had 2 plants stolen from her front yard the same day.

“They either scooped the plants out by hand, or they had a little spade and dug them out and took the 2 plants," she said.

Janet came by the store after she heard what happened because she thinks the same person might have stolen from both places.

“It could’ve been a coincidence, but it could have not been,” said Amanda.

She says this incident is more frustrating this time around because it was done by a grown adult who she says should know better.

“If they’re not held accountable, it just continues,” she said.

Art Emporium 66 plans on replanting the flowers before this Friday’s Art Crawl

Janet says she has filed a police report.