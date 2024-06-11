Tulsa Lifeguards Say Brighter Colored Swimsuits Can Help Save Your Child

In the blistering heat of the summer, many kids look to make a splash, but depending on what they're wearing, it may put them out of sight. Lifeguards want parents to know swimsuit choices aren't just about fashion.

"So, like the lighter the swimsuit, the harder it is to see them underwater because the reflection of the sun off the water sometimes makes it hard to even see them under the water," said Aaron Arnold, a Tulsa lifeguard.

It wasn't until Arnold became a lifeguard at Sungate Pool that she learned that lesson.

"I wanted to be a lifeguard when I was younger and so this is my first time actually doing it," she said.

While she was new to the job, there was one she was more familiar with.

"I've been a mom for years," said Arnold.

Before being a lifeguard, Arnold said she didn't think about swimsuit colors affecting her kids' safety at the pool.

"It was more about what's cute, what looks good on you, what do I like," she said.

Now, she joined other moms with lifeguarding history to make sure her kids were safe when in the water.

"So, when I'm looking for swimsuits for my kids, I try to avoid colors that are going to be hard to spot, or blues that might blend in with the water," Arnold said.

Katherine Vuocolo was a lifeguard as a teenager. She said having that background helped her keep her kids safe.

"It makes it a lot easier to spot them when they're all out there swimming, and I can find them quickly and do my quick head count. As a lifeguard, those are the kids that stuck out the most to so it's just easier to keep an eye on them that way," Katherine said.

Arnold and Vuocolo encouraged other parents to think about the colors they dress their kids in this swim season.

"Red and orange are really good colors, hot pink. I would stay away from anything that just kind of makes them match the water," Arnold said.

Tulsa firefighters said if they can quickly spot a kid who's drowning, those seconds can make all the difference.